Zerogoki USD (zUSD) Trading Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

Zerogoki USD (CURRENCY:zUSD) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. In the last seven days, Zerogoki USD has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Zerogoki USD has a market cap of $2.36 million and approximately $97,083.00 worth of Zerogoki USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zerogoki USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.92 or 0.00001706 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zerogoki USD alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00050142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.47 or 0.00233478 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00104468 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Zerogoki USD Profile

Zerogoki USD (CRYPTO:zUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was December 11th, 2019. Zerogoki USD’s total supply is 2,550,582 coins. Zerogoki USD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD anchors its value to the price of the US Dollar. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transactions and low costs, especially for cross-border payments. “

Buying and Selling Zerogoki USD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zerogoki USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zerogoki USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zerogoki USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zerogoki USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zerogoki USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.