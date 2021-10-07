ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Trading 4.3% Higher

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $45.75 and last traded at $45.74. 6,084 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,667,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.86.

ZIM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.02 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.59 and its 200-day moving average is $41.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.90.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $1.68. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 30.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZIM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,846,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,730,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter worth about $376,000. Institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.