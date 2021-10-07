Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:ZTAQU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the August 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ ZTAQU opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01. Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units during the second quarter worth $159,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter valued at $4,531,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter valued at $4,060,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter valued at $2,538,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Energy Transition Acquisition Corp. Units in the second quarter valued at $1,015,000.

