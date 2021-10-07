ZrCoin (ZRC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $89,825.00

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 7th. ZrCoin has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and $89,825.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZrCoin has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ZrCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000475 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001851 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.41 or 0.00063701 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00097259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.70 or 0.00132722 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,126.20 or 1.00197168 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,557.10 or 0.06584829 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin was first traded on March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

ZrCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZrCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZrCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

