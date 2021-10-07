Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.120-$0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $210 million-$212 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $199.69 million.Zscaler also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.520-$0.560 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded up $9.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $273.82. 50,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,859,711. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $120.34 and a 1 year high of $293.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $261.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 40.50% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zscaler will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Zscaler from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Zscaler from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Zscaler from $279.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $287.86.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $442,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,241.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total value of $40,894,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 341,329 shares of company stock valued at $91,741,701. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zscaler stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 344,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of Zscaler worth $74,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

