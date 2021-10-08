$0.09 EPS Expected for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nautilus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.13. Nautilus reported earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 89.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $1.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $184.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.73 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 63.65%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NLS. Craig Hallum cut shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nautilus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Nautilus from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.58.

In related news, CEO Jim Barr sold 75,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $874,685.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,759.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 23,463 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Nautilus by 113.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 137,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 73,202 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Nautilus by 245.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,187,000 after purchasing an additional 345,304 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Nautilus by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Nautilus by 94,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

NLS traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.28. 435,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,274,993. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.04 million, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.33 and its 200 day moving average is $14.65. Nautilus has a 12 month low of $8.95 and a 12 month high of $31.38.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

