-$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) This Quarter

Analysts expect Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) to post ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Lightspeed POS reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lightspeed POS.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $115.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.15.

NYSE LSPD traded down $5.81 on Friday, hitting $86.78. The company had a trading volume of 238,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,458. The company has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion and a PE ratio of -107.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.90. Lightspeed POS has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $130.02.

Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

