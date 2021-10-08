$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) to announce earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ChampionX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.16. ChampionX reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 466.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.64. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ChampionX.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $749.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.65 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 3.63%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ChampionX in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChampionX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.41.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHX. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in ChampionX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in ChampionX by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in ChampionX by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHX stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $25.20. The stock had a trading volume of 93,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,033. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 417.07 and a beta of 3.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.78 and a 200 day moving average of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.29. ChampionX has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $30.48.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChampionX (CHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.