-$0.17 EPS Expected for Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.27). The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.89). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.43). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alignment Healthcare.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $308.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.27 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $107,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALHC traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.55. The stock had a trading volume of 11,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,914. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Alignment Healthcare has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $28.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.34.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

