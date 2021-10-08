$0.47 EPS Expected for Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) will announce $0.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings. Townsquare Media posted earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 291.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Townsquare Media.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.06). Townsquare Media had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.04 million.

TSQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Townsquare Media from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of Townsquare Media stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. Townsquare Media has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $14.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.54 million, a P/E ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.21.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 9.5% during the second quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 14.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Townsquare Media by 59.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Townsquare Media by 14.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Townsquare Media by 6.5% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 163,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.04% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc is a community-focused digital media, digital marketing solutions and radio company. It owns and operates radio stations, digital and social properties and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The firm creates and distributes original entertainment, music and lifestyle content.

