$0.91 EPS Expected for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2021

Analysts expect Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $0.98. Paycom Software posted earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full year earnings of $4.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.46. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $242.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.23 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 18.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Paycom Software from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Paycom Software from $420.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Paycom Software from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $417.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $446.00.

In other news, COO Jon Evans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.83, for a total value of $1,127,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.96, for a total value of $680,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,200 shares of company stock worth $3,084,675. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sara Bay Financial bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 115.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 39.8% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 10.5% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 320.6% in the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC traded down $6.63 on Friday, reaching $505.06. The stock had a trading volume of 155,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,054. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $477.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $402.13. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $302.44 and a 12-month high of $521.82.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

