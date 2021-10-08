$1.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) to report $1.12 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Hub Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the lowest is $1.07. Hub Group reported earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year earnings of $3.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $981.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.20 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HUBG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hub Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hub Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.45.

Hub Group stock opened at $71.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.17 and its 200-day moving average is $67.69. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $74.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,116,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,494,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 3,516.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

