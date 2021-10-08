$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to announce $1.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.19 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions posted sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full year sales of $5.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.46 billion to $5.53 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.65 billion to $5.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BR. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.60.

BR stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.94. 353,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,343. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $134.68 and a fifty-two week high of $177.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.23%.

In other news, VP Vijay Mayadas sold 1,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $296,685.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,933. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 73,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $12,345,919.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,434 shares of company stock worth $42,925,569 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 11.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 363,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 261,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,244,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.0% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 28.9% during the first quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.