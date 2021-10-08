$1.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) will post $1.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avient’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.15 billion and the highest is $1.20 billion. Avient posted sales of $924.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avient will report full-year sales of $4.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.81 billion to $4.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Avient had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 102.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.44.

Shares of NYSE:AVNT opened at $48.31 on Tuesday. Avient has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $54.21. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.23 and its 200 day moving average is $49.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 49.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avient in the 1st quarter worth approximately $993,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Avient by 15.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 371,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,546,000 after acquiring an additional 49,757 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Avient by 18.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Avient by 338.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 28,271 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Avient by 29.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 718,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,950,000 after buying an additional 161,310 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avient

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

