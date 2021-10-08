$1.94 Billion in Sales Expected for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) will announce $1.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.74 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.27 billion. Ovintiv posted sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full year sales of $7.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.46 billion to $8.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.02 billion to $9.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 32.51% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.58.

Shares of OVV traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.22. 183,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,959,484. Ovintiv has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $37.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.10 and a 200 day moving average of $27.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 3.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 5,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $130,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at $42,655,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ovintiv by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,204,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,917 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP grew its position in Ovintiv by 917.4% in the first quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 1,526,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,152 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv in the second quarter valued at $34,138,000. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Ovintiv by 77.1% in the second quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,327,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,728 shares in the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

