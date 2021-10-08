1,000 Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Acquired by DCF Advisers LLC

DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in Biogen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Biogen in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Biogen from $453.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.18.

Shares of Biogen stock traded down $2.97 on Friday, reaching $284.80. 19,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,451. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The company has a market cap of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $318.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.75.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.