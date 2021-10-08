$11.90 Billion in Sales Expected for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) will announce sales of $11.90 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.95 billion and the lowest is $11.84 billion. GlaxoSmithKline reported sales of $11.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full-year sales of $45.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.64 billion to $45.75 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $48.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.59 billion to $48.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow GlaxoSmithKline.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 13.40%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 131.7% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 152.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 730 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 67.1% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 752 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $38.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $42.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.523 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 70.13%.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

