111 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Acquired by Rench Wealth Management Inc.

Rench Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 111 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 581 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, B B H & B Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. B B H & B Inc. now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,155.72.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,390,713. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $6.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $3,308.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,667. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,881.00 and a 12 month high of $3,773.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,364.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,364.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

