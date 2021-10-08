128,403 Shares in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Acquired by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 128,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 9.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in PG&E by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,119,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,089,000 after purchasing an additional 214,201 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in PG&E during the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PG&E by 69.5% during the second quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 8,840 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E in the second quarter worth about $7,922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

PCG stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.16. The stock has a market cap of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.39. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $8.24 and a one year high of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert C. Flexon acquired 10,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,054.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PCG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.64.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

