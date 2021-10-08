13,827 Shares in Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA) Acquired by Yakira Capital Management Inc.

Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vickers Vantage Corp. I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $425,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98. Vickers Vantage Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.71.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

