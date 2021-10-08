$16.28 Billion in Sales Expected for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report $16.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for MetLife’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.69 billion and the lowest is $15.87 billion. MetLife posted sales of $16.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MetLife will report full-year sales of $65.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.56 billion to $66.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $65.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $63.08 billion to $69.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MetLife.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

MET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.92.

Shares of MET traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,557,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,089,816. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. MetLife has a fifty-two week low of $35.90 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in MetLife by 327.7% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 124,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 95,534 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in MetLife by 13.0% during the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in MetLife by 4.3% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 23.1% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its stake in MetLife by 2.7% in the third quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 42,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

