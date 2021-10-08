197,863 Shares in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 197,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.11% of Aveanna Healthcare as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Aveanna Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $442,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,709,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,463,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,754,000. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David Afshar purchased 5,070 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $50,547.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,451.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $7.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.87.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $436.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.65.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

