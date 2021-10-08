21,574 Shares in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) Bought by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vedanta by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,828,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,550 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vedanta during the first quarter worth about $183,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vedanta by 15.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 190,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 25,214 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vedanta by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 77,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vedanta by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VEDL opened at $15.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.71. Vedanta Limited has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $18.01.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Vedanta had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.992 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This is a boost from Vedanta’s previous dividend of $0.09.

About Vedanta

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.

