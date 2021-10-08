$219.46 Million in Sales Expected for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) to post $219.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $219.92 million and the lowest is $219.00 million. Blackbaud posted sales of $215.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full-year sales of $913.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $911.44 million to $915.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $935.17 million, with estimates ranging from $935.00 million to $935.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $229.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.07 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, insider Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $238,564.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joyce Nelson sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $192,033.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,238,760.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,045 shares of company stock valued at $780,342. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. raised its stake in Blackbaud by 21.8% during the second quarter. Clearlake Capital Group L.P. now owns 5,732,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,464 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 2.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,156,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,332,000 after purchasing an additional 80,398 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 8.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,236,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,272,000 after purchasing an additional 175,651 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 121.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,693,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,402,000 after purchasing an additional 929,285 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,608,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,182,000 after purchasing an additional 30,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLKB traded down $1.22 on Friday, reaching $73.47. The stock had a trading volume of 138,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,674. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.68 and a 200 day moving average of $71.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,836.75 and a beta of 1.13. Blackbaud has a 12-month low of $46.86 and a 12-month high of $80.00.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

