22,380 Shares in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Purchased by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,380 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

NYSE:ITUB opened at $4.51 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average of $5.51. The firm has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0111 per share. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.50%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

