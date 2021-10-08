$245.33 Million in Sales Expected for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) to post $245.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for LivaNova’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $251.90 million and the lowest is $236.40 million. LivaNova reported sales of $240.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LivaNova.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $264.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.73 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 37.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of LivaNova from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

LIVN stock traded down $2.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.25. The stock had a trading volume of 184,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,790. LivaNova has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $90.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $248,790 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,393,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,387,000 after buying an additional 183,016 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,022,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,593,000 after buying an additional 65,990 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,219,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,675,000 after buying an additional 15,674 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,971,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,821,000 after buying an additional 329,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth $102,715,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LivaNova (LIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.