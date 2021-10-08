287 Shares in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Bought by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 287 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,258 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 145.0% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,272 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,072,000 after purchasing an additional 22,651 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at $3,177,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 61.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 53,788 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,752,000 after acquiring an additional 20,510 shares during the period. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 18.6% in the second quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 130,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,938,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CI shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $321.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.20.

In other Cigna news, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $204.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.06. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $160.37 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The company has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

