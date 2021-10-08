360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Holdings Decreased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,372 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.05% of 360 DigiTech worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QFIN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 2,076.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of 360 DigiTech by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. regents capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the first quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in 360 DigiTech during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on QFIN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. CLSA decreased their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 360 DigiTech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

NASDAQ:QFIN opened at $19.95 on Friday. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.54.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.52 by $2.51. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 51.83%. The business had revenue of $619.76 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

