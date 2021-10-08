$4.53 Billion in Sales Expected for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) will announce $4.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.42 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.60 billion. Waste Management reported sales of $3.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full year sales of $17.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.59 billion to $17.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $18.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.94 billion to $18.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. Waste Management had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on WM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $146.70 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.97.

In other news, Director Victoria M. Holt sold 604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $88,733.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,326 shares of company stock worth $13,799,816 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 6.7% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 20,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WM stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.72. 1,562,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,478. The firm has a market cap of $65.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. Waste Management has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $156.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.13 and its 200 day moving average is $143.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.07%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

