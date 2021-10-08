4,055 Shares in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IDRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 723.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF stock opened at $48.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.35. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $33.25 and a 1-year high of $51.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.