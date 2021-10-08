$407.88 Million in Sales Expected for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) to post sales of $407.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $394.02 million and the highest is $421.73 million. NuStar Energy posted sales of $362.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $427.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.28 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 42.65% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

NS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NuStar Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

NYSE:NS traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.50. The stock had a trading volume of 286,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.40. NuStar Energy has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $20.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 2.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.70%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 280.70%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 42.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in NuStar Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,314 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in NuStar Energy by 12.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in NuStar Energy by 19.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in NuStar Energy by 5.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

