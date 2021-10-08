$410.74 Million in Sales Expected for ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) to report $410.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for ContextLogic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $536.00 million and the lowest is $347.09 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ContextLogic will report full year sales of $2.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ContextLogic.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.11 million. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 296.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

In related news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 11,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $103,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 27,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,396. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 83,694 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $754,082.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,349,540 shares of company stock valued at $9,274,850. Insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in ContextLogic by 100.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in ContextLogic in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in ContextLogic by 43.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WISH traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.01. 17,462,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,783,586. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.22. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86. ContextLogic has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $32.85.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

