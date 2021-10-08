45,821 Shares in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Acquired by Majedie Asset Management Ltd

Majedie Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 45,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,661,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,608,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $971,243,000 after purchasing an additional 180,474 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,579,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $965,133,000 after acquiring an additional 188,347 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,131,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $449,186,000 after acquiring an additional 68,329 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,380,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,138,000 after acquiring an additional 76,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26,406.7% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 967,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after acquiring an additional 963,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded up $1.92 on Friday, hitting $204.78. 2,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,084. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $200.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $224.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 45.60%.

In related news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total value of $200,289.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,249 shares of company stock worth $252,290. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

