$5.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will report $5.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aflac’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.46 billion and the lowest is $5.28 billion. Aflac reported sales of $5.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Aflac will report full year sales of $21.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $21.37 billion to $22.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $20.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.73 billion to $21.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AFL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,473 shares in the company, valued at $657,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,556 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.0% during the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.8% during the second quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Aflac stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.52. 2,264,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,304,516. The firm has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $57.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

