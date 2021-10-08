55I LLC Acquires Shares of 11,319 iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

55I LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000. 55I LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares CMBS ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,480,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,723,000 after purchasing an additional 553,134 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 35.5% during the second quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 637,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,650,000 after purchasing an additional 167,025 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 367,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after purchasing an additional 58,076 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares CMBS ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 274,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,923,000 after purchasing an additional 48,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 37.4% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 748,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,731,000 after acquiring an additional 203,973 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CMBS opened at $53.79 on Friday. iShares CMBS ETF has a 12 month low of $53.47 and a 12 month high of $55.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.42 and its 200 day moving average is $54.34.

