55I LLC Buys 344 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

55I LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. 55I LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,883,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $3,442,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,276,000 after purchasing an additional 26,371 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $354,000.

NYSEARCA MDY opened at $492.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $493.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $490.86. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $341.80 and a twelve month high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

