55I LLC Invests $543,000 in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FSK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 192.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,577,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670,988 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 277.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,286,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,828 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 3,923,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,932 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,313,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,336,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,339 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on FSK. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

In other FS KKR Capital news, CEO Michael C. Forman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $229,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Brian Gerson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $114,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 23,940 shares of company stock worth $550,308 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $22.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.75 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 212.44% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.40%. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.55%.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.