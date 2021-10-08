$87.37 Million in Sales Expected for Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) to announce $87.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $82.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $93.10 million. Inogen reported sales of $74.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inogen will report full-year sales of $359.17 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $353.60 million to $365.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $387.39 million, with estimates ranging from $371.80 million to $398.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $101.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.75 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. Inogen’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on INGN shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Sunday, August 8th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

INGN traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,350. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.86. The stock has a market cap of $968.20 million, a PE ratio of -356.80 and a beta of 1.03. Inogen has a twelve month low of $26.90 and a twelve month high of $82.35.

In related news, EVP Brenton Taylor sold 7,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $595,808.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 1,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total transaction of $112,221.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,084.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,963,693 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Inogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Inogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Inogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Inogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Inogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

