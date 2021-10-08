89,990 Shares in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Purchased by Walthausen & Co. LLC

Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 89,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,216,000. Green Dot comprises about 0.9% of Walthausen & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned about 0.17% of Green Dot as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Green Dot by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Green Dot by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Green Dot by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. 13D Management LLC boosted its stake in Green Dot by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 184,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 56,614 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Green Dot by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 425,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GDOT traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.76. 2,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,819. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.52. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $357.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.45 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 1.77%. Analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on GDOT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. cut their target price on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.30.

In related news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $179,337.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,635 shares of company stock valued at $372,377 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

