9258 Wealth Management LLC Acquires 670 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 31.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $493.16. The stock had a trading volume of 51,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,131. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $493.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $490.86. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $341.80 and a fifty-two week high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

