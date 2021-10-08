9258 Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 3.7% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $13,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 21,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 485,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,983,000 after buying an additional 45,672 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,053.6% in the 2nd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 812,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,020,000 after buying an additional 742,264 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 30,854.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 794,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after buying an additional 791,732 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 32,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,831,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.58.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.02. 34,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,296,645. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $219.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.