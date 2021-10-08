9258 Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

9258 Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,423 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.3% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 62.5% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 125.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. regents capital Ltd bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $111,000. 57.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3,299.39. 76,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,448,667. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 57.56, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,364.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,364.96.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,155.72.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

