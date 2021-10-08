9258 Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 0.7% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.28. 137,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,193,004. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.68.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.