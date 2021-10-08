9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 15,197 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.80, for a total transaction of $5,787,017.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,443 shares in the company, valued at $49,291,894.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 872,777 shares of company stock valued at $328,809,430 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, August 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $428.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $418.48.

Shares of MA stock traded up $3.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $357.52. 52,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,809,934. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $366.48. The stock has a market cap of $352.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $281.20 and a 12 month high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

