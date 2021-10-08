9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,161 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 0.7% of 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,225,000 after acquiring an additional 13,924 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 68,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,262,000 after acquiring an additional 7,687 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 41,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 260,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,340,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 14,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.64. 89,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,589,247. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.95 and a fifty-two week high of $157.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.44.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

