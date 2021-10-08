9258 Wealth Management LLC Has $858,000 Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Linde by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 1,340.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the second quarter worth $42,000. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.36.

Shares of Linde stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $297.87. 10,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,467. The stock has a market cap of $153.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $307.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $296.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $214.14 and a fifty-two week high of $317.03.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. Linde had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Linde’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

