A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. decreased its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,399 shares during the quarter. A. O. Smith accounts for approximately 0.6% of Fort L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Fort L.P.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 36,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AOS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.75.

Shares of NYSE:AOS traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $64.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,708. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $51.04 and a 52-week high of $73.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.00 and a 200 day moving average of $69.13. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $859.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.15%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

