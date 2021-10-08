Abiomed, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Abiomed in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Abiomed’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.93 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.80 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.00.

Abiomed stock opened at $340.30 on Thursday. Abiomed has a 52 week low of $242.73 and a 52 week high of $387.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.28, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.31.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $252.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.81 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 16.51%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Abiomed by 10.5% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Abiomed by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Abiomed by 0.6% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 13,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 12.2% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 12,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Abiomed news, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total transaction of $219,300.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,663 shares of company stock worth $12,469,301. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

