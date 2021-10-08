Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.98

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.98 and traded as low as C$18.30. Acadian Timber shares last traded at C$18.41, with a volume of 3,309 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADN shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Acadian Timber in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Acadian Timber in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Acadian Timber in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.38.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.63. The company has a market cap of C$305.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$18.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.97.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$18.41 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acadian Timber Corp. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Acadian Timber Company Profile (TSE:ADN)

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

