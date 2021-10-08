Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Stake Lifted by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 457.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,480 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $14,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.1% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.2% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 25.4% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 137,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,631,000 after acquiring an additional 27,960 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 56,351 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACN. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.42.

NYSE ACN traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $324.95. The company had a trading volume of 18,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,694. The stock has a market cap of $206.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.66. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $212.45 and a fifty-two week high of $345.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Accenture news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,413,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,068,360.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,644,208.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,495 shares of company stock valued at $5,215,175. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

